Smash-and-grab thieves hit Littleton ...

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Littleton gun shop for third time

16 hrs ago

Owners and employees of the Triple J Armory gun store clean up after the business was burglarized in a smash-and-grab involving a Jeep Cherokee that plowed through the front entrance in the early hours of Wednesday morning. For the third time in less than a year, suspects rammed a vehicle into the same Littleton gun store during a burglary attempt, police say.

Littleton, CO

