Ohio State football offers the next McCaffrey brother -- 2019 QB Luke McCaffrey
The Buckeyes have offered 2019 quarterback Luke McCaffrey of Valor Christian in Littleton, Colo. He's the younger brother of former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and soon-to-be Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.
