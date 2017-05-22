New Docu-Series Aims to Show That Not All of Colorado's Politicians Are Crooks
In either case, former state senator Linda Newell, a Democrat who recently finished an eight-year term representing Littleton at the State Capitol, hopes that a video documentary series she's producing will educate and change perceptions about the people and mechanics behind Colorado's state and local governments. Newell debuted the first installment of her series, a documentary titled The Last Bill: A Senator's Story , on March 18 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton .
