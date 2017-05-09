Man arrested in Littleton after woman tell gas station clerk she and her son were kidnapped
A man was arrested in Littleton early Tuesday after a woman told a gas station clerk that he had kidnapped her and her son. Police say the incident unfolded about 2:45 a.m. at the Bradley Sinclair station on the 7500 block of South Broadway.
