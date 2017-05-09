Littleton con artist gets 7 years in ...

Littleton con artist gets 7 years in prison in Russian oil scam

Read more: Denver Post

A 51-year-old Littleton woman has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison and ordered to pay $2 million in restitution to victims of the bogus jet fuel oil business she claimed had bought tankers of oil from a Russian company. Senior U.S. District Judge John Kane also sentenced Jill M. Evans to three years of supervised release.

