JeffCo deputies search for two men who stole weapons from gun store
Jefferson County deputies are searching for two men who stole weapons after breaking into Machine Gun Tours on West Colfax Avenue. The sheriff's office received an alert about 2:30 a.m. Friday about an alarm at the store, 12550 W. Colfax Ave., KMGH-Channel 7 reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,060
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Respect71
|28,444
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|22 hr
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Sun
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Connect for tar
|Sun
|Trashass
|1
|technology harrassment
|Apr '17
|kevin
|1
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|kevin
|11
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC