JeffCo deputies search for two men who stole weapons from gun store

Friday May 26

Jefferson County deputies are searching for two men who stole weapons after breaking into Machine Gun Tours on West Colfax Avenue. The sheriff's office received an alert about 2:30 a.m. Friday about an alarm at the store, 12550 W. Colfax Ave., KMGH-Channel 7 reports .

