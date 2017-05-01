Highway bill without a tax hike passe...

Highway bill without a tax hike passes Colorado Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Colorado's new highway bill got a warm reception Wednesday from the same Republican-led committee that dropped a bomb on the issue last week. Senate Bill 303 passed the Senate Finance Committee on a 3-2 party-line, the same vote that killed House Bill 1242, the bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Senate President Kevin Grantham and House Speaker Crisanta Duran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 27 min ReplaceGOP 48,324
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 28,210
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Tue Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates Tue Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Tue Alwaysontopofher 26
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue denver CO 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 30 Princess Hey 26,291
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC