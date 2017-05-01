Highway bill without a tax hike passes Colorado Senate committee
Colorado's new highway bill got a warm reception Wednesday from the same Republican-led committee that dropped a bomb on the issue last week. Senate Bill 303 passed the Senate Finance Committee on a 3-2 party-line, the same vote that killed House Bill 1242, the bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Senate President Kevin Grantham and House Speaker Crisanta Duran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|ReplaceGOP
|48,324
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,210
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Tue
|denver CO
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 30
|Princess Hey
|26,291
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC