Guest Column: In support of transparency and due process
A strong bipartisan majority of Colorado legislators came together during the 2017 legislative session to pass HB 1313 - Civil Forfeiture Reform. The bill, which adds necessary transparency and due process protections to the asset forfeiture practices of Colorado law enforcement, passed out of both chambers by a combined 81-19 vote and is awaiting signature by Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Truth
|49,152
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|Sun
|JGJ92
|12
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Sat
|tbird19482
|28,343
|Roosters
|May 19
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|May 18
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|technology harrassment
|Apr 24
|kevin
|1
