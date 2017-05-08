First Look Inside Denver's New Alamo Drafthouse
Film-lovers, food-lovers and beer-lovers in Denver can rejoice over the newest opening of Alamo Drafthouse on West Colfax, only a short walk from Sloan Lake . Four years in the making, this Alamo Drafthouse also features a full-service bar named "BarFly"- after a Charles Bukowski screenplay and in honor of Denver's beat writers and poets.
