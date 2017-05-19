Evans joins LIV Sotheby's Internation...

Evans joins LIV Sotheby's International Realty DTC brokerage team

Friday May 19

LIV Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Sue Evans to its Denver Tech Center brokerage team. A hard-working real estate professional with excellent customer service skills, Evans prides herself on her expertise of the Denver metro area and her ability to guide buyers and sellers through real estate transactions.

