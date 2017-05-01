Denver's Newest Audi Dealership on th...

Denver's Newest Audi Dealership on the Denver-Boulder Turnpike

With a history of four decades in the city of Boulder, the Audi Boulder dealership is expanding into Broomfield. Construction is just months away from being complete on the 4.5-acre site near the intersection of Northwest Parkway and Via Varra, just north of Hwy 36 and the Flatiron Crossing Mall.

