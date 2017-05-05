Death Notices, May 5, 2017
He is survived by two sons, Al of New Port Richey, Florida, and Kenneth of Douglas, Wyoming; one daughter, Barbara Hollingsworth of Grand Junction; one sister, Carol Zerman of Norwalk, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Interment will be at 1 p.m. May 15 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|River Tam
|48,415
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|2 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|2 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|AsItIs
|28,218
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,298
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Wed
|bigpoppi
|22
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC