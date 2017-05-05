Death Notices, May 5, 2017

He is survived by two sons, Al of New Port Richey, Florida, and Kenneth of Douglas, Wyoming; one daughter, Barbara Hollingsworth of Grand Junction; one sister, Carol Zerman of Norwalk, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Interment will be at 1 p.m. May 15 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.