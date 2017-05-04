Checkissuing Renews SOC2 and HIPAA Ce...

Checkissuing Renews SOC2 and HIPAA Certification

LITTLETON, CO, USA, May 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkissuing renews its SOC 2, Type 1 certification to contiguously meet the security and availability standards established by its Service Organization Controls , as well as renewing their HIPAA Compliance Certification . Checkissuing received its SOC 2, Type 1 certification renewal for meeting the security and availability standards established by its Service Organization Controls .

Littleton, CO

