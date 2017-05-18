Body Cam Footage Released in Police Involved Shooting in Littleton

Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released body cam footage from an officer involved shooting that took place off of County Line Road and Santa Fe in Littleton last Friday, May 12th, at around 6:45 p.m. Littleton Police Department's Deputy Proulx was involved in the shooting and the suspect has been identified as a 26 year old male named Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas. According to Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the suspect has been released from the hospital and is in custody at Douglas County Detentions Center.

