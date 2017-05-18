Body Cam Footage Released in Police Involved Shooting in Littleton
Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released body cam footage from an officer involved shooting that took place off of County Line Road and Santa Fe in Littleton last Friday, May 12th, at around 6:45 p.m. Littleton Police Department's Deputy Proulx was involved in the shooting and the suspect has been identified as a 26 year old male named Deyon Marcus Rivas-Maestas. According to Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the suspect has been released from the hospital and is in custody at Douglas County Detentions Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|49,017
|Tar in Denver
|14 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|tbird19482
|28,342
|Tar help
|16 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|technology harrassment
|Apr 24
|kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC