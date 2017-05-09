Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A Litt...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A Littleton man's wallet and gun were stolen from his car

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Quick acting thief. A man's wallet and gun where stolen out of his car while it was parked at his apartment building in the 2300 block of West Main Street, Littleton , April 13. The victim said he believed the car was locked when he last went out to it at 8 p.m. but wasn't sure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 35 min ReplaceGOP 48,661
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 47 min ReplaceGOP 28,274
last post wins! (Feb '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 26,355
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 22 hr natalie bernard 719
Opiates Tue Amorell85 6
Tar in Denver Mon Top 3
technology harrassment Apr 24 kevin 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC