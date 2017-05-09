Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A Littleton man's wallet and gun were stolen from his car
Quick acting thief. A man's wallet and gun where stolen out of his car while it was parked at his apartment building in the 2300 block of West Main Street, Littleton , April 13. The victim said he believed the car was locked when he last went out to it at 8 p.m. but wasn't sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|ReplaceGOP
|48,661
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|47 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,274
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,355
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|Opiates
|Tue
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|technology harrassment
|Apr 24
|kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC