Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Nearly four years in the making, the Alamo Drafthouse is finally expanding beyond its first Colorado location deep in Littleton with a new flagship in Denver along the West Colfax corridor. The new Alamo Sloan's Lake is the first big piece of a major redevelopment of the historic neighborhood and the first cinema - complete with famed food service right to your seat and a strict no-talking/no-texting policy alongside quality programming - to ensconce itself in that part of town.

