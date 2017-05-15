Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
Nearly four years in the making, the Alamo Drafthouse is finally expanding beyond its first Colorado location deep in Littleton with a new flagship in Denver along the West Colfax corridor. The new Alamo Sloan's Lake is the first big piece of a major redevelopment of the historic neighborhood and the first cinema - complete with famed food service right to your seat and a strict no-talking/no-texting policy alongside quality programming - to ensconce itself in that part of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,332
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|26,370
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,952
|Ashley Rodriguez
|14 hr
|Wanna know
|1
|Nicole Rodriguez
|15 hr
|Hello
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|brent wuss
|721
|Facebook and Twitter
|Mon
|End times
|2
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC