US Lawmakers Try to Keep Town Halls f...

US Lawmakers Try to Keep Town Halls from Getting Out of Control

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Voice of America

Diane Turek yells at Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., at a town hall meeting on health care reform hosted by Coffman in Littleton, Colorado, Aug. 12, 2009. It was one of the most exclusive tickets in town: Only 800 were made available, and those lucky enough to score one were told they would have to show photo ID at the gate, where they would be issued a wristband and a number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min DebraE 47,674
Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO 3 hr John Anders 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr ReplaceGOP 28,089
last post wins! (Feb '11) 10 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,281
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Mexicans (Mar '14) Sat MrHonest 122
Crack in Denver Sat Jimmie 7
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC