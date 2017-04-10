The lack of parking at Mineral is ridiculous
Liz from Littleton writes, "What is driving you crazy? Light rail is supposed to help congestion and simplify commutes, but it's nothing like that at the Littleton/Mineral Station. The lack of parking makes it impossible to take light rail any time after 7 AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 min
|tbird19482
|28,026
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Terra Firma
|47,282
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|JBs the one
|52
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|Apr 10
|Blink
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|26,280
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
|scott reynols/ars inc
|Mar 22
|HITHERE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC