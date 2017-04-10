The lack of parking at Mineral is rid...

The lack of parking at Mineral is ridiculous

Liz from Littleton writes, "What is driving you crazy? Light rail is supposed to help congestion and simplify commutes, but it's nothing like that at the Littleton/Mineral Station. The lack of parking makes it impossible to take light rail any time after 7 AM.

