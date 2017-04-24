Terminally ill 6-year-old girl fulfills wish to become officer
A young girl's wish to become a police officer for a day has been granted by the Denver Police Department. Olivia Gant, who is battling a terminal illness, crossed the item off her bucket list April 17 when she was given her own uniform, a ride in a patrol car and made "an arrest."
