Remembering Columbine, 18 years later

Former Columbine High School counselor Gary Borgeson pays his respect to friend Dave Sanders at the Columbine Memorial in Clement Park April 19, 2017 in Littleton. April 20, 2017 marks the 18th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting where 12 students and a teacher, Dave Sanders were killed by Columbine students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

