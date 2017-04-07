Punch List: What to do in your Denver...

Punch List: What to do in your Denver-area garden the second week in April

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Denver Post

Begin removing extra winter insulating mulch around tender roses and other plants a little at a time until late April. Schedule an aeration appointment - spring aeration reduces lawn soil compaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 min tbird19482 28,006
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Terra Firma 47,211
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Mon Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
scott reynols/ars inc Mar 22 HITHERE 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC