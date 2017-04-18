Museum receives finger painting of Father Kapaun
It turns out finger-painting isn't just for kids. Because of an adult who loves to paint with his fingers and a father who believes in miracles, a new painting hangs in the Father Kapaun Museum in Pilsen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Star-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|47,813
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,109
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Denver Topix
|16 hr
|As I see it
|1
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,283
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Tue
|Anon
|10
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC