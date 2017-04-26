Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot
Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot A Whole Foods store in Littleton has cordoned off a section of the parking lot for a makeshift nursery. A mother goose is sitting on her egg, waiting for it to hatch.
