Mom claims she, disabled son kicked o...

Mom claims she, disabled son kicked out of hotel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

A Littleton family says they were kicked out of the Homewood Suites on Shaffer Parkway, despite having a reservation, and that hotel staff insulted their disabled son, who has cerebral palsy. "A half-hour is hardly long enough to move two rooms full of equipment, and medication and supplies," said Christina Steinmetz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 47,268
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 58 min JBs the one 52
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,016
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Mon Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Apr 8 texas pete 26,280
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
scott reynols/ars inc Mar 22 HITHERE 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC