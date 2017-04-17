Lawmaker to seek treasurer's post

Lawmaker to seek treasurer's post

State Rep. Justin Everett, R-Littleton, will announce this morning his plans to seek the Republican nomination for the seat, which is being vacated by Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, who is term-limited and cannot run again. Everett said one of his priorities would be to reform the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association, agreeing with Stapleton that the $42 billion pension system is in trouble.

