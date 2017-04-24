Jeffco to allocate millions for middle school classrooms

Jeffco Public Schools is considering reallocating more than $27 million from its reserves and 2016-17 underspend to build classroom additions at four middle schools that will be affected by the district's decision to move sixth graders from elementary school to middle school. Discussed at Thursday's school board meeting, the proposal calls for the school board to approve funding $27.5 million in capital construction projects at Creighton Middle School in Arvada, Drake and Dunstan middle schools in Lakewood, and Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton.

