Jeffco to allocate millions for middle school classrooms
Jeffco Public Schools is considering reallocating more than $27 million from its reserves and 2016-17 underspend to build classroom additions at four middle schools that will be affected by the district's decision to move sixth graders from elementary school to middle school. Discussed at Thursday's school board meeting, the proposal calls for the school board to approve funding $27.5 million in capital construction projects at Creighton Middle School in Arvada, Drake and Dunstan middle schools in Lakewood, and Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Littleton Independent.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Respect71
|48,113
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|Respect71
|28,194
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|Ricky F
|3,434
|Women
|Wed
|Ellen
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
|technology harrassment
|Apr 24
|kevin
|1
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|Apr 24
|kevin
|11
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC