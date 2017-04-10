Hudson Gardens announces 2017 concert series
Littleton's Hudson Gardens has announced its 2017 summer concert series, and it's full of all the requisite classic bands your soul secretly needs. Old soul standards like Four Tops and Gladys Knight will make an appearance at the botanic garden this summer, along with a hearty helping of blue jean rock, courtesy of bands like Loverboy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, YES and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|29 min
|TomInElPaso
|47,105
|The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
|2 hr
|Blink
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|27,991
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|26,280
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Game: Replace one word in any movie or song ti... (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|14
|Play the "end of the word" game (Jul '11)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|4,269
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC