Gallup Vault: Columbine a Sign of Systemic US Problems

The April 20, 1999, massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, was, at the time, the deadliest school shooting in the nation's history. The day after the shooting, Gallup asked Americans which of two ways of interpreting shootings like Columbine they agreed with, and they overwhelmingly said they viewed them as "indications that there is something seriously wrong in the country today" .

