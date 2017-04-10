Free speech will be available campus-...

Free speech will be available campus-wide in Colorado thanks to popular new bill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Gazette

Senate Bill 62 addresses "free speech zones" on campuses, where people are confined to an area of campus to express political and other views. The bipartisan bill's sponsors, Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, and Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min ReplaceGOP 47,176
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr ReplaceGOP 27,999
News The real Judge Neil Gorsuch set to stand up Mon Blink 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat texas pete 26,280
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
News Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed Mar 29 Jami 1
scott reynols/ars inc Mar 22 HITHERE 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC