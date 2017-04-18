FBI: Austin man with extremist views ...

FBI: Austin man with extremist views planned mass shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Army veteran Howard Unruh gunned down 13 people while walking around his neighborhood. He was declared a paranoid schizophrenic and sent to a psychiatric hospital without a trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min TomInElPaso 47,794
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr HillaryFourty6 28,100
Denver Topix 7 hr As I see it 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) 8 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,283
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 17 hr Anon 10
Gang Stalking (Jan '14) Tue Anonymous 10
Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO Mon John Anders 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC