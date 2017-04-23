Columbine Survivors Helping Those With PTSD Get Resources For Help
Columbine Survivors Helping Those With PTSD Get Resources For Help It's been 18 years since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School. Now students who were inside the school during the attack say they've found a new purpose -- to give back.
