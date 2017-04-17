Cannabis Gives 4-Year-Old a Shot at Life After Family's Cross-Country Move
Maggie Selmeski, 4, lives with her parents, Rachael, 34, and Shawn, 38, and younger brothers, Maddox and Miles, in Littleton, Colo. She and her family are what have become known as "medical marijuana refugees," as they came to Colorado from Tennessee in pursuit of legalized pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|cpeter1313
|47,721
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|tbird19482
|28,097
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|21 hr
|John Anders
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|MrHonest
|122
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC