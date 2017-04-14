Breckenridge Brewery Celebrates Innovation with the Release of Barrel Aged Imperial Cherry Stout
Aged in 50% whiskey barrels and 50% port wine barrels, Imperial Cherry Stout features sweet-sour Montmorency tart cherries which play on the dark fruit flavors prevalent in a traditional Imperial Stout. Breckenridge has created a complex flavor profile that marries the tartness of cherries with hints of wine, whiskey, and oak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|42 min
|cpeter1313
|46,813
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|8 hr
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|10 hr
|Sara11790
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|13 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|27,943
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar 29
|Jami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC