Blind Boys of Alabama to headline Blues Under the Bridge

Repeat Grammy award winners The Blind Boys of Alabama will share their gospel at this year's Blues Under the Bridge on July 29. While we still have a ways to go until it's officially summer, outdoor concert announcements are coming in thick and fast, which should help to dispel those last bits of winter chill. The 2017 iteration of Blues Under the Bridge has only one name announced thus far for their July 29 date, but it's an impressive one - The Blind Boys of Alabama will be headlining the 11th edition of the local blues festival.

