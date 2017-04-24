Bill for road tax ballot measure dies...

Bill for road tax ballot measure dies in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Its fate was well known long before the Senate Finance Committee started its work Tuesday. A measure to ask voters for permission to raise sales taxes to fund transportation projects is dead, at least in the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr cpeter1313 48,044
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr JP MORGAN 717
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 hr Respect71 28,180
last post wins! (Feb '11) 15 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,290
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 15 hr Izzy-_- 3,431
Opiates Mon Hetmcb21 4
technology harrassment Mon kevin 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC