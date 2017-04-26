Arapahoe County officials investigati...

Arapahoe County officials investigating two deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

The Littleton Fire Department received a medical call for help to the 5900 block of South Cherrywood Circle in Centennial, and fire officials immediately contacted the sheriff's office, said Julie Brooks, a sheriff's spokeswoman. The fire department alerted the sheriff's office at about 7:45 p.m., while the reporting party was still on the phone, Brooks said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min Pilots Nail Drivi... 48,143
News Man found in Englewood duck pond Saturday had b... 44 min Jmejo 2
Male on Female Facesitting topix? 6 hr alimaster 11
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 10 hr Izzy-_- 3,435
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Thu Respect71 28,194
technology harrassment Apr 24 kevin 1
Gang Stalking (Jan '14) Apr 24 kevin 11
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC