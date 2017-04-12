Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Littleton pawn shop's power cut before burglary
Pawn scars. Arapahoe Pawn, 6579 S. Broadway, Littleton , was burglarized March 12. Whoever robbed it cut the power to the building, disabling the security system before prying the door open.
