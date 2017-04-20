Alamo Drafthouse's long-awaited Sloan...

Alamo Drafthouse's long-awaited Sloans Lake theater has an opening date

Thursday Apr 20

Littleton Capital Partners and Alamo Drafthouse are developing standalone retail and office space along West Colfax Avenue as part of the redevelopment of the old St. Anthony Hospital campus. The long-anticipated Alamo Drafthouse near Sloans Lake in Denver will celebrate its grand opening May 15, the Austin, Texas-based movie theater chain announced Thursday.

