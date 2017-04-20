Alamo Drafthouse's long-awaited Sloans Lake theater has an opening date
Littleton Capital Partners and Alamo Drafthouse are developing standalone retail and office space along West Colfax Avenue as part of the redevelopment of the old St. Anthony Hospital campus. The long-anticipated Alamo Drafthouse near Sloans Lake in Denver will celebrate its grand opening May 15, the Austin, Texas-based movie theater chain announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,141
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|-Prince-
|26,287
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Terra Firma
|47,986
|Why do Blonde Guys not like Ashley? (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Izzy-_-
|57
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,426
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Ohio Sam
|30
|Opiates
|Sat
|Denver PD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC