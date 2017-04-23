7th Annual Denver Modern Home Tour
The Modern Architecture + Design Society brings its Modern Home Tour series back to Denver on Saturday, May 20, for the 7th year in a row. Attendees of the tour get a rare chance to see a curated selection of local modern homes, and meet the architects, designers, and builders that created them.
