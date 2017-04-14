14-year-old's school project turns into spice blend business

In this March 23, 2017, photo, Emily Rudnick poses for a portrait at Savory Spice in Littleton, Colo. Emily Rudnick, a 14-year-old student from a Greenwood Village school, has developed a unique chile-centered spice blend called Rudspice that is now for sale at several savory spice shop locations.

