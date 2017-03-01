West Jeffco Crime Blotter: Golden Cliffs climbing area lot hit with break-ins
Climbers cars trespassed. From Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, Golden Police received at least three reports of vehicle trespassing in the parking lot of Golden Cliffs climbing area at North Table Mountain Open Space Park in the 200 block of Peery Parkway, Golden .
