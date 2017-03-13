TV Talk: Meteorologist Jessica Lebel leaves KKTV
Meteorologist Jessica Lebel has left local CBS affiliate KKTV. The Littleton, Colorado native has taken a position in Denver with Fox and CW affiliates KDVR and KWGN.
