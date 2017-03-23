Steve Kinsley of Kinsley Meetings Receives Leadership Award
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was on hand as The Meetings Industry Council of Colorado presented Steve Kinsley of Kinsley Meetings with the distinguished MIC Leadership Award. The award was presented at the 17th Annual MIC Educational Conference and Trade Show on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
