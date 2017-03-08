Sprezzatura Pizza Fires Up the Oven i...

Sprezzatura Pizza Fires Up the Oven in Downtown Littleton

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Denver Westword

Rocker Spirits opened as a distillery and bar at 5587 South Hill Street in Littleton last August, adding something new to the mix just off the town's main drag. And now Rocker's guests have a food option, too: Sprezzatura Pizza is serving pizzas and snacks from a new trailer and wood-burning oven at the front of the distillery.

