Short documentary follows a Colorado senator trying to create law

Former state Sen. Linda Newell is calling her short documentary about turning a bill into a law a "human story under the dome." "The Last Bill, A Senator's Story," which premiers this weekend, is a behind-the-scenes documentary following Newell, D-Littleton, and Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Berthoud, as Newell works on bills about suicide prevention and false use of service animals.

