School closure provides lessons

School closure provides lessons

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Western Wheel

Okotoks Junior High School was shut down on Thursday after a student was overheard the day before making a violent threat to take place at the education facility. At first blush, closing a school seemed an over-reaction for a comment made by a junior high school student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 51 min Frankie Rizzo 46,015
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr tbird19482 27,497
News Double shooting in Denver near George Washingto... 3 hr Derek Cocovinis 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Aug '16) 7 hr Wideawake 9
In town 4 days Need Pain Dr Slipped a disc 10 hr Outatowna 1
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) Wed ReeDonna Landon 14
Gary Johnson for president Oct '16 Defektor 1
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC