New pastor at North Hills Baptist Church
North Hills Baptist Church announces the arrival of its new pastor Jeffery D. Paschall and family on Sunday, March 5. Paschall and his family are moving from Westminster, Colo., to Oak Grove. Paschall, age 35, and his wife, Rebecca, have three children, Nehemiah, age 7, Ezekiel, age 5, and infant, Samuel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|48 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,350
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|tbird19482
|27,298
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|16 hr
|Johnjrolfbo
|23
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|26,271
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Bettyhinks
|712
|9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|Ethan
|12
|Gary Johnson for president
|Oct '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC