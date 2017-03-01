New pastor at North Hills Baptist Church

North Hills Baptist Church announces the arrival of its new pastor Jeffery D. Paschall and family on Sunday, March 5. Paschall and his family are moving from Westminster, Colo., to Oak Grove. Paschall, age 35, and his wife, Rebecca, have three children, Nehemiah, age 7, Ezekiel, age 5, and infant, Samuel.

