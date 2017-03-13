Musicians Play Live Score Over Lois W...

Musicians Play Live Score Over Lois Weber's Silent Feminist Film Shoes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

The Alamo Drafthouse Littleton is enjoying a glut of films celebrating International Women's Month, with a diverse selection of titles celebrating women in acting, writing, directing and more. One of those films, the 1916 silent classic Shoes, will screen this Thursday, March 16, courtesy of the theater's Colossal Women series , with a live score played by Denver musicians Kate Hannington and Christine Palmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9NEWS - Top News Article - Couple sues over mol... (Jun '07) 7 min ReeDonna Landon 14
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min River Tam 45,933
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,481
Crack in Denver 17 hr Crackattack 1
Single lady looking to mingle 18 hr Shaw 1
best bar for single men in Denver (Feb '08) Tue Lupe 144
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Tue Lupe 8
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Jefferson County was issued at March 15 at 8:46PM MDT

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC