Littleton's Runyon Elementary emerges as a whole new school after $12M renovation
Liah Engelbert, 10, left, and Julia Alvarez, 10, work on a fourth-grade math project together inside the newly renovated library equipped with "cloud ceilings" that improve lighting and help with the acoustic value at Runyon Elementary School on February 22, 2017 in Littleton. In Littleton, Damon Runyon Elementary School 's mascot is a ram, but perhaps a butterfly would be more apt.
