Highlands Ranch man arrested after woman accuses him of 20-year-old sex assault

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested a 70-year-old former teacher after he was recently accused by a woman of repeatedly victimizing her when she was his student 20 years ago. Investigators working the case obtained a warrant for Camelio's arrest for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust after concluding there was probable cause to believe he committed the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.