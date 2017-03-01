Highlands Ranch man arrested after wo...

Highlands Ranch man arrested after woman accuses him of 20-year-old sex assault

1 hr ago Read more: Denver Post

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office arrested a 70-year-old former teacher after he was recently accused by a woman of repeatedly victimizing her when she was his student 20 years ago. Investigators working the case obtained a warrant for Camelio's arrest for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust after concluding there was probable cause to believe he committed the crime.

